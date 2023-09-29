September 29, 2023
Body found in Maumee River Thursday afternoon

by Heather Starr
Photo Supplied / Indiana DNR Law Enforcement District 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation has been launched after a body was found floating in the Maumee River.

It started around 5:00 P.M. when a kayaker found what appeared to be a deceased body on the south side of the Maumee River near the 800 block of Tecumseh Street.  The Fort Wayne Police Department went to the scene and after arriving, located a floating body.  The Fort Wayne Fire Department confirmed the body to be deceased.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Fort Wayne Fire Department dive team, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office were all called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 426-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

