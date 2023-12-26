Wanted Huntington County Suspect Captured In Georgia

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington County fugitive who was wanted in his grandmother’s murder has been captured.

Leaders with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office tell our partners in news at 21Alive that 37-year-old Anthony Castleman is now in custody as U.S. Marshalls arrested the man in Georgia. Castleman was wanted in the murder of his 72-year-old grandmother, Bernice Eubanks of Markle after she was found in her home back in Mid-November after a welfare check where the family had reported not hearing from her in several days.

Police say she was found with several stab wounds.