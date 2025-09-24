Body Of Mishawaka Man Recovered From St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities are investigating after the body of Travis Bird, 41, of Mishawaka, was recovered from the St. Joseph River near Seitz Park in South Bend on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded around 7 a.m. to reports of a person falling into the river. Bird’s body was found in 8–10 feet of water at the location he was last seen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding agencies included the South Bend Fire Department, South Bend Police, Indiana Conservation Officers, the Indiana River Rescue School, and the St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.