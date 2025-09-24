September 24, 2025
Indiana News

Body Of Mishawaka Man Recovered From St. Joseph River

by David Scheie0
Close-up of crime scene tape with 'Do Not Cross' text, outdoors setting.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities are investigating after the body of Travis Bird, 41, of Mishawaka, was recovered from the St. Joseph River near Seitz Park in South Bend on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded around 7 a.m. to reports of a person falling into the river. Bird’s body was found in 8–10 feet of water at the location he was last seen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding agencies included the South Bend Fire Department, South Bend Police, Indiana Conservation Officers, the Indiana River Rescue School, and the St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.

Related posts

Parkview Health, Lutheran Health Network “talking” over IU Health

Darrin Wright

A-10 Flyover scheduled for Three Rivers Festival Parade

Brooklyne Beatty

Indy to Pay $150K to Settle Police Beating Lawsuit

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.