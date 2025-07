INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Tickets go on sale Friday for Kansas and Jefferson Starship.

The Indy Public Safety Foundation has announced Kansas and Jefferson Starship for their annual Frontline fundraising event on Friday, October 10th, at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indy.

The event celebrates and honors the local heroes who serve the city, including police, fire, paramedics, and more.

Tickets go on sale today at 10 am at LiveNation.com.