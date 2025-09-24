Fast Food Prices Out Of Control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fast food is burning holes in wallets from Cleveland to Fort Wayne.

A new WalletHub study says Cleveland ranks #1 for the biggest fast food burden – where a burger, chicken sandwich, and small pizza eat up nearly 1% of the average monthly income.

Not far behind? Toledo and Detroit, where those comfort carbs come at uncomfortable costs.

Even Fort Wayne lands at #26, proving that cheap eats aren’t so cheap anymore.

In short: You’re not supersizing your meal – you’re downsizing your savings.