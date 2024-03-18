Body of Missing Osgood Man Recovered from Versailles Lake

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The body of a man that went missing at Versailles Lake in Ripley County has been recovered.

Indiana Conservation Officers aided by sonar technology, located the body of 18-year-old Carson Hughes, of Osgood, submerged in six feet of water at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sunday March 17. Hughes was pronounced dead on the scene, with the exact cause of death pending autopsy results. The family has been notified of the discovery by the Ripley County Coroner.

The search for Hughes began on March 15, 2024, following a report of his disappearance at Versailles Lake within Versailles State Park. His unlocked vehicle, with keys inside, was found near the boat ramp, accompanied by his kayak on the water nearby. Land and water searches, utilizing thermal and side-scan sonar technologies, were conducted extensively in the area where his vehicle was discovered.

After hours of dedicated search efforts involving multiple agencies from Indiana and Ohio, operations were suspended for the night due to darkness and unsafe conditions. Search activities commenced the next morning at 7:00 a.m.

Indiana Conservation Officers continue to investigation.