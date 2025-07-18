Body Of Washington Woman Recovered From White River

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Washington woman was recovered yesterday from the White River.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., conservation officers were called to the Maysville Public Access Site after a group of swimmers had two people swept down river.

DNR Law Enforcement personnel arrived on scene and rescued one of the victims, a juvenile, from a sand bar located downstream. The body of Kathrynn Bottoms, 21, of Washington was later recovered.

The juvenile was transported to Davies Community Hospital to be checked by medical personnel.

Assisting agencies include Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Daviess Community Hospital Emergency Medical Services.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public to always wear a life jacket when on or around the water.