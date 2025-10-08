Bombardier Lands in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Big news is taking off at Fort Wayne International Airport. Canada-based aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has announced plans to open a new service center at FWA — a multimillion-dollar investment expected to bring 100 high-wage jobs to northeast Indiana.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning during a press conference at the airport, where Governor Mike Braun, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, and Bombardier executive Paul Sislian shared details about the project.

The new 64,500-square-foot Fort Wayne Service Center will provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for all Bombardier aircraft models. When fully operational, the facility will be able to accommodate up to six aircraft simultaneously. Operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Governor Braun praised the investment, calling it a “testament to Indiana’s pro-growth environment, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure.” He said the project will help fuel the regional economy for years to come.

Bombardier states that the move is part of its broader plan to strengthen its U.S. footprint and expand service capabilities as its global fleet continues to expand. The company also plans to focus heavily on talent recruitment and workforce development across its expanding network.

“The U.S. is a key market for Bombardier, with nearly 3,000 aircraft in operation,” said Paul Sislian, Bombardier’s Executive President of Aftermarket Services & Strategy. “Growing demand from the Midwest made Fort Wayne a natural choice for our newest service center, which will serve as a strategic hub for customers from across the region and beyond.”

Sislian added that the new facility underscores Bombardier’s commitment to customer convenience and world-class service, while strengthening its presence in the U.S. and driving local job creation.

Inside INdiana Business reports the project represents a multimillion-dollar investment, though an exact figure has not been disclosed.

The Fort Wayne Service Center will be Bombardier’s latest addition to its growing network of U.S. facilities — a move officials say will further elevate Fort Wayne’s role in the aviation industry.