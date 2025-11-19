November 19, 2025
Bondi Sidesteps Questions About Epstein Files

by AP News0
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — Asked at a press conference Wednesday about the Epstein files, the attorney general repeatedly said the department would “continue to follow the law with maximum transparency.”

But Bondi did not say when additional files would be released or whether any documents would be withheld because of a new investigation by the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

Bondi recently assigned Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton to investigate Epstein’s ties to Trump’s political foes after a demand from the Republican president. That’s despite a July memo that said authorities had no evidence “that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Bondi said the investigation was prompted by “new information,” but would not elaborate.

