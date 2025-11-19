Bondi Sidesteps Questions About Epstein Files

(AP) — Asked at a press conference Wednesday about the Epstein files, the attorney general repeatedly said the department would “continue to follow the law with maximum transparency.”

But Bondi did not say when additional files would be released or whether any documents would be withheld because of a new investigation by the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

Bondi recently assigned Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton to investigate Epstein’s ties to Trump’s political foes after a demand from the Republican president. That’s despite a July memo that said authorities had no evidence “that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Bondi said the investigation was prompted by “new information,” but would not elaborate.