40,000 Meals Funded By Indiana Michigan Power Foundation Grant To Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank has received a $10,000 grant from the Indiana Michigan Power Foundation, a contribution the organization says comes at a critical time as families across northeast Indiana continue to face delays in SNAP benefits and increased need during the holiday season.

According to Community Harvest, the funding will support hunger-relief programs across all nine counties the food bank serves. That includes the Hope for Heroes program for military veterans and their families, as well as the Farm Wagon mobile pantry, which distributes food directly to communities throughout the region.

Community Harvest President and CEO Carmen Cumberland said the grant will provide an estimated 40,000 meals to families facing food insecurity.

“This gift eases the burden on families at a stressful time of year, who are forced into making impossible choices between food and other essentials,” Cumberland said. “It is a gift of compassion that provides both nourishment and hope.”

Indiana Michigan Power Foundation representatives said supporting local communities is central to the organization’s mission.

“I&M’s employees live and work in the communities we serve,” said Kelly Rentschler, External Affairs Manager for Indiana Michigan Power. “Those who benefit from the generosity that takes place through Community Harvest might be our friends, neighbors or loved ones.”

Community Harvest encourages residents to visit its website, chfb.org, for information on how to give support or receive assistance.