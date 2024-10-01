Indiana judge overturns ruling that threw out lawsuit against TikTok

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has overturned a ruling by an Allen County judge that threw out a lawsuit against TikTok filed by the state.

The judge agreed with TikTok that the state failed to make a claim of a “consumer transaction” between them and end users under the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

The Indiana Court of Appeals, however, ruled the state does have “specific personal jurisdiction” over the social media app due to millions of users in the state and TikTok reporting 46-million-dollars in income from Hoosiers in 2021.