April 28, 2025
Indiana News

Braun Freezes Funds

by Network Indiana0
Indiana US Senator Mike Braun

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun has frozen funding for Elevate Ventures and ordered a forensic audit of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Braun says he’s gotten reports of self-dealing, unreported side gigs, and conflicts of interest, which is what has prompted the audit.

Elevate Ventures CEO Christopher Day says he will cooperate with the audit, but he denies the accusations.

The audit, which could take up to a year, aims to bring transparency to state-affiliated nonprofits and ensure accountability in economic development deals.

Related posts

Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Indiana Wins Landmark Status

Kylie Havens

Parents of 15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By Police Plan Lawsuit

Tom Franklin

The Rescue Mission prepared to serve more than 3,000 on Thanksgiving Day

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.