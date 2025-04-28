Braun Freezes Funds

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun has frozen funding for Elevate Ventures and ordered a forensic audit of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Braun says he’s gotten reports of self-dealing, unreported side gigs, and conflicts of interest, which is what has prompted the audit.

Elevate Ventures CEO Christopher Day says he will cooperate with the audit, but he denies the accusations.

The audit, which could take up to a year, aims to bring transparency to state-affiliated nonprofits and ensure accountability in economic development deals.