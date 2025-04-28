Man Sentenced For Kroger Shooting

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man who admitted to police that he’d always wanted to kill somebody after firing off shots inside a Ft. Wayne Kroger last year, will spend three decades in prison.

It was May 23, 2024 when Richarld Klaff, Jr., 21, started shooting inside the Kroger at Georgetown while streaming the shooting live on Facebook.

No one was hurt in the shooting and Klaff fled to another store, changed his clothes and got rid of his gun.

He later admitted the shooting and told police he had wanted to kill people. He said that he had wanted to sign up for the military to accomplish that, but then decided he couldn’t wait. Witnesses said he shouted that he wanted to kill 11 people.

Klaff pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder and was sentenced Friday to 33 years in prison.