SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — We may learn more today about an internal investigation at South Bend Schools, with the investigator’s report on the agenda.

This follows a district statement clarifying comments from CFO Ahnaf Tamid, who had claimed a renovation project went $3 million over budget illegally.

The State Board of Accounts is investigating at Tamid’s request, after he raised concerns about the absence of a “traditional” bidding process for renovations at Brown Intermediate School, which became the district’s new headquarters.

The project had a $2.8 million budget.