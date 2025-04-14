April 14, 2025
Braun Health Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is scheduled to host the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday to announce a new health initiative.

Braun will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Indiana State Library to introduce his “Make Indiana Healthy Again” plan.

Oz was confirmed earlier this month as the 17th CMS administrator. Kennedy has served as HHS secretary since February.

