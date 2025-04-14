Severe Weather Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — You’re stepping out to a dry and mild start this morning, with clouds slowly building and a bit of a breeze picking up through the day. Temps will hang near 60° early and climb to around 70° this afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through later today, and while a few showers could sneak in, most spots will stay dry. Winds will stay breezy out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

By late afternoon, cooler air starts to move in. You might catch a stray shower this evening or overnight, but nothing widespread. Lows will fall to the low 40s by daybreak Tuesday, with steady northwest winds hanging on.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week. Could see a sprinkle or two in the afternoon, but most of the day looks dry.

Things warm up gradually starting Wednesday and head into the weekend. We’ll dodge a few showers here and there, but eyes are on Friday into Saturday, when another strong system moves in — and this one could bring severe weather.