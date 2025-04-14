Destructive Devices Story

LAPAZ, Ind. (WOWO) — Destructive devices were found inside a house in Lapaz in Marshall County, Saturday while deputies were there on a battery call.

Those deputies say they could see guns, ammo, and meth in plain sight and immediately asked for and were granted a search warrant for the house.

They found several guns, bullets, high-capacity magazines, gunpowder, meth, and evidence of dealing meth.

They arrested Scott Avila, 48, of Lapaz, on several charges, including possession of methamphetamine and possession of destructive devices. He was granted a $400,000 bond.