Braun On Immigration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun on Thursday reiterated his “worst first” approach to undocumented immigrant deportations, emphasizing the state’s cooperation with federal authorities and the upcoming use of Camp Atterbury for detention.

His comments followed recent federal apprehensions in the state.

Just two days prior, Avon Police collaborated with federal agents in apprehending 20 alleged undocumented immigrants, highlighting the active role of local law enforcement.

Governor Braun stated his clear expectation that Indiana police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers will work together to remove foreign nationals who have committed crimes.

Braun told reporters, “We’re gonna do what I said we’ll do from the get go, the worst first and going after ones that broke the law once they came into the country illegally, and that’s to the extent that I’m willing to help.”

However, when presented with information that 25% of recent ICE arrests in Indiana involved non-criminals, Braun expressed caution. “If that data is correct, I’d say that should raise eyebrows… because I’ve been clearly on record [about] the worst first,”

He clarified his intent: “We’re going to do what the federal government asks us to do that’s reasonable to help find the most egregious examples of illegal immigrants that have committed egregious crimes.”

Braun also confirmed that Indiana authorities would not resist, and hopefully be compliant, with federal requests. He added that he expects any immigrants detained at Camp Atterbury, which is slated to begin housing individuals next month, to be treated humanely.