Fake Brickyard Tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — You may remember Attorney General Todd Rokita urging people to look out for signs of human trafficking at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. He is now warning people to avoid fake ticket scams and online fraud that are trying to steal money.

“Scammers know the Brickyard 400 is a huge event, and they’re going to attempt to take advantage of eager fans,” Rokita said in a press release on Friday. “These con artists don’t care about your love of racing – they’re out to make a quick buck at your expense.”

As tickets are in high demand and thousands of people are expected to attend the event on Sunday, Rokita urges you to avoid scams during this year’s race by doing the following ticket-buying tips:

– Buy directly from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) if you can.

– Stick with professional ticket brokers; steer clear of unregulated scalpers and scammers.

– Always know the refund policy before you buy.

– Use a credit card for payment protection.

Rokita also says to know these general safety tips:

– If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Be skeptical of unusually low prices.

– Confirm all hotel reservations directly with the hotel and read guest reviews.

– Watch out for suspicious website addresses or unusually cheap offers, as these are often signs of scams.

– Protect your online accounts by enabling multi-factor authentication.

– Avoid scanning QR codes from unknown sources, as they could compromise your device.

If you notice any suspected scams, you are urged to reach out to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General by visiting indianaconsumer.com or call 1-800-382-5516.