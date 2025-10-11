Breast Cancer Fundraiser In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local fundraiser is looking to help honor patients and survivors through fashion.

The 31st annual Stars of Pink Fashion Show is set for Saturday at the Downtown Marriott. The goal is to raise $200,000 for a mobile unit to support breast cancer patients.

Organized by Pink Ribbon Connection, a nonprofit founded by breast cancer survivors, the event will feature models who are either survivors themselves or part of their care teams. The Pink Ribbon Connection has already raised $33,000 toward their goal.

The fashion show will include a tribute to Haley Chaplin, a breast cancer patient who passed away in June. Two models will walk in her honor, and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail will light the north end of the canal pink in her memory on Oct. 16.

Tickets for the event start at $125, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.