October 10, 2025
AP

Budget Office Says ‘Substantial’ Firings Of Federal Workers Have Started

by AP News0
The U.S. Capitol is seen on the second day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, (AP) — The White House budget office said Friday that mass firings of federal workers have started in an attempt to exert more pressure on Democratic lawmakers as the government shutdown continues.

Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said on the social media site X that the “RIFs have begun,” referring to reduction-in-force plans aimed at reducing the size of the federal government.

The White House previewed that it would pursue the aggressive layoff tactic shortly before the government shutdown began on Oct. 1, telling all federal agencies to submit their reduction-in-force plans to the budget office for its review. It said reduction-in-force could apply for federal programs whose funding would lapse in a government shutdown, is otherwise not funded and is “not consistent with the President’s priorities.”

Related posts

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

WOWO News

Did you cheat on your taxes? Here’s why your days may be numbered

AP News

Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.