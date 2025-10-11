Madison County Leaders Face Multi-Million-Dollar Budget Shortfall

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — Madison County leaders face a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall as they work to finalize the 2026 budget.

County Council members heard Thursday from deputies who warned that proposed cuts could threaten public safety.

Sheriff John Beeman says 16 deputies are seeking outside jobs, noting starting pay of $56,655 — $10,000 to $20,000 below neighboring agencies such as Anderson and Pendleton police.

Deputies told the council that failing to approve a competitive contract could create long-term challenges for both the department and county safety.