Bringing Sgt. Roque Back Home

LIGONIER, Ind. — The body of U.S. Army Sergeant Sarah Roque, found last week in a trash bin, will be honored in her hometown of Ligonier on Tuesday.

Roque, 23, was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Her body will be transported by motorcade from Indianapolis to Ligonier.

A procession will follow through town, leading to a vigil at Gazebo Park around 8 p.m.

Police have detained a person of interest but have not disclosed their relationship to Roque.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is treating her death as a homicide.

The procession route, provided by the American Legion, includes I-465 to I-69, then U.S. 33 to West Noble High School, and through town to Yeager Funeral Home.

Attendees are encouraged to bring candles or flashlights, and flags will be available at the West Noble American Legion Post.

A memorial for Sgt. Roque will be created at the West Noble School Corporation Memorial Gardens.

Contributions to the tribute can be made through the Community Foundation of Noble County’s website.