PFW breaks ground on 600-bed student housing complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Purdue University Fort Wayne broke ground on a 600-bed, 213,000-square-foot apartment complex near Ginsberg Hall on the university’s North Campus.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony symbolically ushered in the first major phase of construction on the $90-$100 million development, which is a public-private partnership with Gilbane Development Company. Preliminary site work began in September. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in time to welcome students for the fall 2026 semester.

As the university continues its transition from a commuter campus to one that offers a more traditional residential environment, Purdue Fort Wayne’s student housing has been at full capacity for seven consecutive fall semesters. At the start of the 2024-25 academic year, 1,533 students chose to take advantage of this opportunity.

A range of housing options at the complex will include studio to four-bedroom units. The 600 beds will be spread out over 176 units.