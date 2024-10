FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 11-year-old Amaya Verser is missing from 100 W. Baker St.

She was last seen at 8 am this morning getting on a Citilink Bus.

Amaya is described as a light-skinned black girl, wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, white and grey Jordan shoes, and carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information about Amaya’s whereabouts, please call the FWPD at 260-427-1222 or 911.