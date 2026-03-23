British Authorities Investigate Claim Of Responsibility For Jewish Ambulance Attack

(AP) — Four Jewish charity ambulances were set afire Monday in London. British police said they are investigating it as an antisemitic hate crime while detectives work to determine the authenticity of a claim of responsibility from a group with alleged links to Iran.

Although it has not been classified as a terrorist incident, counterterror officers are leading the investigation. No one was injured in the nighttime attack, which left the vehicles charred shells.

A video posted on Telegram, allegedly by an Islamist group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, showed a map of the location and video of the ambulances on fire. A group using the same name previously claimed responsibility for synagogue attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Establishing the accuracy of this claim is a priority for the investigating team,” Security Minister Dan Jarvis said.

Israel’s government has called it a recently founded group with suspected links to pro-Iran networks.