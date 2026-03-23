March 23, 2026
AP

British Authorities Investigate Claim Of Responsibility For Jewish Ambulance Attack

by AP News0

(AP) — Four Jewish charity ambulances were set afire Monday in London. British police said they are investigating it as an antisemitic hate crime while detectives work to determine the authenticity of a claim of responsibility from a group with alleged links to Iran.

Although it has not been classified as a terrorist incident, counterterror officers are leading the investigation. No one was injured in the nighttime attack, which left the vehicles charred shells.

A video posted on Telegram, allegedly by an Islamist group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, showed a map of the location and video of the ambulances on fire. A group using the same name previously claimed responsibility for synagogue attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Establishing the accuracy of this claim is a priority for the investigating team,” Security Minister Dan Jarvis said.

Israel’s government has called it a recently founded group with suspected links to pro-Iran networks.

Related posts

House panel OKs collecting DNA samples upon felony arrest

AP News

Indiana legislative session enters its final day

AP News

Holcomb heads to Europe on economic mission

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.