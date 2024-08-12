Car rear-ends buggy in Adams County, injuring 4

MONROE, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were hurt Sunday night when a car collided with a buggy in rural Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 200 East just before 9 p.m.

Both the car and the horse-drawn buggy were traveling east on SR 124 when a car rear-ended the buggy. All three of the buggy’s passengers were ejected, including a toddler and an infant, and were taken by EMS, while the buggy’s 30-year-old driver was airlifted to a local hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.