August 12, 2024
Indiana News

3-month-old Lafayette boy found dead

by Network Indiana0
("Police Line/Police Tape" by Tony Webster, CC BY 2.0)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A three-month-old boy from Lafayette who went missing on Saturday was found dead early Sunday morning.

In a news release, the Lafayette Police Department said Jacob Moneus was found after “an extensive search effort.”

A Silver Alert for Moneus was issued for Moneus on Saturday because he was “believed to be in extreme danger.” The last time he had been seen was around 12 pm Saturday.

“This is a devastating development, and our thoughts are with Jacob’s family during this incredibly difficult time. The Lafayette Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the events that led to this tragedy,” the news release continued.

They also said they would provide more information when it becomes available.

Related posts

Indiana Dunes State Park To Band Hummingbirds For Research

WOWO News

Northern Indiana city to get new chocolate factory, museums

AP News

Cellphone ban, pregnancy accommodations face Indiana debates

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.