3-month-old Lafayette boy found dead

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A three-month-old boy from Lafayette who went missing on Saturday was found dead early Sunday morning.

In a news release, the Lafayette Police Department said Jacob Moneus was found after “an extensive search effort.”

A Silver Alert for Moneus was issued for Moneus on Saturday because he was “believed to be in extreme danger.” The last time he had been seen was around 12 pm Saturday.

“This is a devastating development, and our thoughts are with Jacob’s family during this incredibly difficult time. The Lafayette Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the events that led to this tragedy,” the news release continued.

They also said they would provide more information when it becomes available.