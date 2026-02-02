Carbon Monoxide Kills Two Inside Fulton County Home

FULTON CO, IND. (WOWO) Two people have died after carbon monoxide exposure inside a Fulton County home, according to the county coroner.

The coroner says Maurice Lewis and Barbara Sue Lewis were found dead Tuesday by a family member, and investigators believe the couple died within hours of the exposure. Information released to WNDU indicates there was no carbon monoxide detector inside the home at the time.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas produced by fuel-burning sources commonly found in residences, including furnaces, fireplaces and space heaters. Exposure can be fatal without warning, particularly in enclosed spaces.

The coroner reports these are the first carbon monoxide-related deaths in Fulton County in several years. The investigation into the specific source of the gas inside the home remains ongoing.