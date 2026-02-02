House Bill 1002 Targets Rising Energy Bills in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers are advancing legislation aimed at easing the financial impact of rising utility bills for residents across the state.

House Bill 1002 would establish levelized billing, allowing customers to pay a consistent monthly amount rather than facing seasonal spikes in gas and electric costs. The bill would also require utility companies to maintain service during periods of extreme heat. According to WSBT, the measure introduces performance-based ratemaking, changing how utilities justify future rate increases.

The legislation follows months of consumer complaints related to higher delivery, supply and rate charges, particularly among NIPSCO customers. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says its Consumer Affairs Division has opened 823 cases involving NIPSCO since January of last year. Of those, 531 cases involved high bills, rates or service charges for gas and electric service, with nearly half opened within the past two months, according to a statement provided to WSBT.

The IURC notes some customers have multiple cases on file when they receive both gas and electric service, and many consumers are directed to first attempt resolution directly with the utility before formal complaints proceed.

House Bill 1002 passed the Indiana House Wednesday by a vote of 89 to 4 and now moves forward in the legislative process.