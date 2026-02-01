One Dead After Fort Wayne Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died after a Fort Wayne house fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was dispatched to the 4600 block of South Park Drive shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, though they were able to extinguish it within about 30 minutes.

One person was found during a search of the house, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is still under investigation, and the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.