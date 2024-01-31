Carmel Urged to Sever Ties with Chinese Sister City Amid CCP Concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) – Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party member Rep. Jim Banks has called upon Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam to withdraw the city from its sister cities agreement with Xiangyang City, China. The call comes amidst growing concerns over the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) influence in American communities.

The letter, addressed to Mayor Finkam, underscores the potential dangers of such agreements, citing the CCP’s history of leveraging them to advance its political agenda. It highlights former Mayor Jim Brainard’s signing of the agreement during a trip to China, which Rep. Banks views as a misstep susceptible to CCP manipulation.

Rep. Banks emphasized the urgency of Carmel’s withdrawal from the agreement, stating, “Carmel has a great opportunity to turn the page and hopefully lead the way by becoming the first of many Indiana cities to drop its sister city agreement and distance itself from the Chinese Communist Party.”

Key excerpts from the letter reveal concerns over the CCP’s exploitation of sister city agreements to coerce endorsement of its policies, particularly regarding the one-China policy. Rep. Banks expressed his commitment to combating CCP influence not only in Indiana but across the nation, referencing legislative efforts such as H.B. 1183, aimed at restricting Chinese nationals from owning or leasing agricultural land in Indiana.

The issue gained further traction during a Select Committee on China hearing, where Rep. Banks raised questions to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the dangers associated with sister city agreements. Secretary Pompeo emphasized the CCP’s ulterior motives behind such gestures, warning against the insidious nature of CCP influence.

Rep. Banks’ initiative follows his previous advocacy on the matter, including a letter addressed to Secretaries Blinken and Mayorkas and FBI Director Wray in 2021, highlighting the potential risks posed by sister city agreements.