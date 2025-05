FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new bakery has opened in downtown Fort Wayne, offering a selection of baked goods.

Carmeli’s Dough offers a selection of breads, donuts and pastries to the community.

The owner, Guy Carmeli, brought Pasta di Guy, an Italian eatery offering customizable pastas, to the area in early 2024.

The bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Preorders are also available on their website.