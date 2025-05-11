‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive Helps Stock Area Pantries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Association of Letter Carriers hosted its “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive on Saturday.

Communities all around the country collected non-perishable food donations to stock pantries.

Letter carriers collected items along their postal route as they delivered mail.

It’s the largest one-day food drive in the nation, with collected food going to local food pantries.

Donations collected in Fort Wayne were collected and distributed to the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County’s Neighborhood Food Network.

Summers generally see a greater need for donations, though pantries often receive less donations during the warmer months. The food drive has been a beneficial way for pantries to stock their shelves.

The annual food drive is traditionally scheduled for the second Saturday in May.