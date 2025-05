FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is facing a sexual battery charge after an alleged assault.

52-year-old Nedzad Mehic was arrested after a 20-year-old woman claimed she met with him about a job on Thursday, May 8.

She stated that she met with Mehic at a Cheviot Dr. apartment where the cleaning job would be. However, she stated that he sexually battered her.

Mehic was arrested and is currently facing one count of Sexual Battery.