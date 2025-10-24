Caterpillar Invests $5M in Indiana Workforce Training

LAFAYETTE, IN (WOWO) Indiana is one of the first states to receive funding from Caterpillar’s national workforce development initiative. The company is investing $5 million in training programs across the state as part of a larger, five-year, $100 million pledge to prepare workers for the next generation of manufacturing and construction jobs.

Caterpillar says the investment will help students and workers learn to “navigate the worksite of tomorrow,” focusing on skills that align with automation, energy, and AI-driven technologies.

Last year, the company announced a $725 million expansion of its large engine facility in Lafayette to meet growing global demand from the construction and energy sectors—growth Caterpillar says is being accelerated by the rise of AI and data centers.

Caterpillar employs more than 51,000 people across the U.S. and has boosted exports by 75% since 2016.