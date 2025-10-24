Northwest Ohio School Locks Down

ST. MARYS, Ohio (WOWO) — St. Marys schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an anonymous caller threatened to carry out a shooting at the high school.

WLIO reports that the threat came just before noon when an unknown individual called school staff, claiming to be armed with an AR-15 and intending to “shoot up the school and then blow himself up.” St. Marys schools, including Holy Rosary and New Knoxville, were immediately placed into lockdown as a precaution.

Police Chief Lucas Turpin said, “Contact was made with our detectives, the fusion center in Columbus, as well as the FBI. They traced the call to a Google phone and discovered the caller used a VPN, which masked their true location, including bouncing the signal through Switzerland. At this point, it appears to be a spoof or swatting call.”

Students and parents described a tense but well-handled situation. Sixth grader Lorna Piper said, “It was definitely very scary, but teachers were there to protect us.” Parent Kayla Brinkman added, “I felt she would be protected today, so I wasn’t worried for her safety.”

After approximately two hours, the district moved to controlled access, allowing students to be picked up by verified guardians. Schools will continue operating on schedule with an increased police presence in the coming days. Counselors will also be available for students who need support.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Bill Ruane praised staff and first responders for their swift, calm response and thanked the community for their patience. Law enforcement agencies are continuing the investigation to determine the caller’s identity and intent.