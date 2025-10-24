Ohio Senate Race Fundraising Breaks Records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Jon Husted are gearing up for a tight 2026 U.S. Senate race in Ohio, with both candidates posting impressive fundraising numbers and polling data indicating a neck-and-neck contest.

Brown’s campaign announced last week that it raised $8 million since launching his comeback bid in August, with an overwhelming majority—97%—of donations coming from grassroots supporters giving under $100. The campaign credited the support of 25,000 Ohioans from all 88 counties for the haul. Brown raised $7 million directly for his campaign and another $1 million through joint fundraising committees.

“Ohioans from every corner of the state are rallying behind Sherrod’s campaign,” said Patrick Eisenhauer, Brown’s campaign manager. “They know Sherrod always puts Ohio families first.”

NBC4 Columbus reports that on the Republican side, Senator Jon Husted reported $3.7 million in third-quarter fundraising — a record for a GOP candidate at this stage of an Ohio Senate race. Husted, who announced his campaign in April, has seen steady growth, adding about $1 million each quarter.

“We continue to see record enthusiasm for Senator Husted’s campaign,” said communications director Tyson Shepard. “Our fundraising success reflects strong support statewide and positions Jon to win decisively in 2026.”

A recent Bowling Green State University poll shows the race nearly tied, with Brown leading 49% to 48% over Husted among 800 registered voters. This contrasts with an August Emerson College poll that gave Husted a six-point edge.

Brown has secured key union endorsements from groups including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Ohio Federation of Teachers. Husted’s endorsements include Republican gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, former President Donald Trump, and major labor unions like the Northwest Ohio Building & Construction Trades Council.

Meanwhile, several lesser-known Democrats are challenging Brown for the nomination but have yet to release fundraising figures.