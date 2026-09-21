CDC: 71.5% of U.S. Adults Report Fatigue Over Three-Month Period

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — More than seven in 10 American adults reported experiencing fatigue during a three-month period, according to new federal health data that shows the problem can interfere with work, memory, mood and daily activities.

The findings come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics and are based on the 2024 National Health Interview Survey, which included roughly 27,000 adults.

Overall, 71.5% of respondents said they experienced fatigue on at least some days during the three-month period. Another 16.6% reported what the CDC classified as frequent fatigue — feeling exhausted most days or every day.

The CDC distinguishes fatigue from ordinary sleepiness, defining it as physical or mental exhaustion that does not improve with rest.

The data also shows substantial differences among groups. Frequent fatigue was reported by about 20% of women, compared with 13% of men.

Adults ages 18 to 34 reported the highest rate of frequent fatigue at 19.5%, while adults 65 and older had the lowest rate at 12.9%.

Frequent fatigue also was more common among people in lower-income households, people living in rural areas and residents of the South and Midwest.

The effects can extend beyond simply feeling tired. About 50.9% of adults who reported frequent fatigue said they had difficulty in at least three functional areas, including mood, mobility and memory. More than one-third said fatigue limited their ability to work, while 29% said they reduced their social activities.

The CDC report does not identify specific causes of the fatigue. But neurologist Dr. Earnest Lee Murray of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee, told Fox News Digital that fatigue can stem from numerous problems, including hormonal, cardiac and neurological conditions.

Murray said a large share of fatigue is likely connected to poor sleep quality and psychosocial stress, which can occur together.

He also pointed to the growing difficulty of disconnecting from work and electronic devices.

Murray said instant communication technology has benefits, but people increasingly remain connected to work outside normal hours, including through messages that can arrive late at night. He also cited social media and constant scrolling as factors that can reduce sleep quality.

Poor sleep can have consequences during waking hours as well. Murray said inadequate sleep quality can contribute to slower thinking, reduced concentration and lower productivity.

The survey findings also indicate that frequent fatigue can have a broader effect on quality of life, particularly when exhaustion becomes persistent and begins affecting multiple areas of functioning.

Murray recommends establishing boundaries with work and electronic devices before bedtime. He also advised people experiencing problematic or persistent fatigue to seek medical evaluation to determine whether an underlying medical condition could be contributing to it.