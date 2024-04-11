Celebrate the Magic of May with Statewide IMS Fan Fests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – As the calendar rolls to spring, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hitting the road to bring the excitement of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge to fans with free IMS Fan Fests throughout the state, including Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne and Evansville.

While each IMS Fan Fest will offer a unique experience, fans can expect attractions like an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race car on display, driver and special guest appearances, and a variety of other activations and giveaways.

IMS is working with partners Molson Coors, Red Bull, Bottleworks, Electric Works and others to bring these exciting events to fans.

“Fans of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge are absolutely the most passionate fans in the world and travel from all over the globe to visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, but there is something special about fans of IMS who live in our state, and we are really looking forward to bringing some of the excitement of May to those Hoosier INDYCAR SERIES fans this April when we visit communities around the state of Indiana to count down to the green flag on Race Day.” – IMS President J. Douglas Boles

IMS Fan Fest details:

Indianapolis

Bottleworks District

850 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202

5-8 p.m. ET Thursday, April 11

Bloomington

Location TBD

Time TBD Tuesday, April 16

Fort Wayne

Electric Works

1690 Broadway Building, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

5-8 p.m. ET Thursday, April 25

Evansville

Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill

2124 W. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47712

Noon-5 p.m. ET/11 a.m.-4 p.m. CT (or checkered flag) Sunday, April 28

All IMS Fan Fests are free and open to the public. Age restrictions may apply based on the location of the event.

More information about events like Fan Fests and other community programs can be found at ims.com/community-calendar. Follow IMS on social media to learn more about the specific activities available at each IMS Fan Fest as those dates approach.