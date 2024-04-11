Gov. Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff

Indianapolis, Ind. (WOWO) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Allen County in honor and remembrance of Mayor Tom Henry.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in Allen County on Friday, April 12th.

Governor Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Allen County to lower their flags as well.

Mayor Henry served in office from 2008 until passing on March 28th.