June 17, 2025
Indiana News

Central Noble Community Schools Face Budget Cuts

by David Scheie0
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Central Noble Community Schools faces budget cuts and staffing changes after residents voted against a school referendum, resulting in a projected loss of nearly $862,000 due to Senate Bill 1.

The school district has already implemented cuts, including the dissolution of staff positions and resignations, with more changes on the horizon.

Central Noble is anticipating a total loss of $861,610 from their Operations fund over the next three years, prompting adjustments such as eliminating positions like bus drivers and teachers to save costs.

