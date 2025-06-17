Autocam Manufacturing Expansion

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Autocam Medical, a medical device manufacturer, plans to expand in Warsaw, Indiana, creating up to 300 new jobs.

The company will build a new 100,000-square-foot plant in the city, with construction expected to begin this year.

The new hires will include CNC machinists, engineers, and various technical and manufacturing roles, with salaries expected to be competitive.

Autocam Medical specializes in precision-machined surgical implants, instruments, and other medical device components.