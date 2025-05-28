May 28, 2025
Indiana News

Central Noble School District And SB 1

by David Scheie0
bank notes, dollar, us dollars, usd, money, funds, bills, paper money, finance, currency, money, money, money, money, money

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Parents and staff packed into the Central Noble Community Schools administration building Tuesday to hear what’s next for the district after a failed referendum and new state funding rules.

Superintendent Robby Morgan outlined a list of immediate and upcoming budget cuts during a brief 10-minute meeting.

He said the changes were just the beginning, with more expected as the district adjusts to the financial impact of Indiana Senate Bill 1.

Because of the new law, Morgan said Central Noble expects to lose about $900,000 in operations funding over the next three years.

Related posts

Holcomb, other top leaders leaving Indiana GOP helm

Kayla Blakeslee

Indiana Senate committee backs off direct-to-customer auto sales bill

AP News

“Abby and Liberty Field of Dreams Memorial Concert”

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.