Central Noble School District And SB 1

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Parents and staff packed into the Central Noble Community Schools administration building Tuesday to hear what’s next for the district after a failed referendum and new state funding rules.

Superintendent Robby Morgan outlined a list of immediate and upcoming budget cuts during a brief 10-minute meeting.

He said the changes were just the beginning, with more expected as the district adjusts to the financial impact of Indiana Senate Bill 1.

Because of the new law, Morgan said Central Noble expects to lose about $900,000 in operations funding over the next three years.