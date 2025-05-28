OHIO, (WOWO) — The State of Ohio is stepping up efforts when it comes to locating missing people after Governor Mike DeWine unveiled a list of 18 recommendations that have been made to help law enforcement be more effective in handling cases.

WBNS reports that the Ohio Missing Persons Working Group – made up of law enforcement, educators, and family members of missing people developed the list.

Some of the recommendations included strengthening penalties for those who interfere with custody and making digital information of victims more accessible.