November 19, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Fort Wayne Civic Nears Fundraising Goal After Renovation Costs Rise

by Brian Ford0
(Photo Supplied/Visit Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is working to close the remaining gap in its Inspire Campaign, seeking $144,000 in donations to finish covering costs tied to the renovation of the Arts United Center.

The campaign launched in January 2024 after the theater incurred unexpected expenses during the construction process. Since then, the Civic Theatre has raised more than $624,000, but officials say additional support is needed to avoid dipping into financial reserves.

The Civic plans to return to the renovated Arts United Center in December and hopes to complete the fundraising effort by June 2026. Leaders say meeting the goal will help ensure long-term stability and allow the organization to focus on performances, programming, and community outreach rather than making up for construction costs.

