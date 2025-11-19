Chicago to Host First-Ever Central Time Countdown on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

CHICAGO (WOWO) – Chicago is preparing to take center stage this New Year’s Eve as the city’s midnight countdown will be broadcast live on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the first time in the show’s 50-year history.

City officials announced that Chicago has been selected as the Central Time Zone’s official countdown location for the nationally televised celebration, marking a major milestone for both the city and the long-running program. The broadcast is America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve event, typically spotlighting New York City’s Times Square. This year, Chicago will share the national spotlight.

The free public celebration will unfold along the downtown Chicago River, where organizers are planning live performances, on-the-ground updates, and a festive atmosphere leading up to midnight. Crowds will gather along the riverfront for a front-row view of Chicago’s signature New Year’s Eve River Fireworks, which will cap the countdown with a sweeping, show-stopping display.

The decision to feature Chicago reflects growing national interest in expanding the celebration beyond the East Coast. Tourism officials say the city is expecting a significant surge in visitors and local participation, with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues preparing for one of the largest holiday turnouts in years.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 31. Additional event details, including performance lineups and viewing information, are expected to be released in the weeks ahead.