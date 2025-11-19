Arrest Made in String of Rural Steuben County Mail Thefts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a series of mailbox thefts reported across rural Pleasant, Jamestown, and Scott townships in Steuben County, authorities said.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, sheriff’s detectives took 42-year-old Jenifer Marie Shuford of rural Angola into custody at a home on the south side of Crooked Lake. The arrest follows an investigation into roughly 15 reports of stolen mail.

Detectives, acting on tips and surveillance video, traced the thefts to a residence on Lane 185 near Shadyside Road within 12 hours of the initial reports. After speaking with an occupant, investigators gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant for the property, home, and a vehicle.

A search turned up numerous items believed to be connected to the recent thefts, along with suspected drug-related materials. Deputies also recovered several unidentified packages that appeared to have been shipped from Amazon and removed from their original mailing bags.

Shuford was booked into the Steuben County Jail on preliminary charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. She is being held on a $10,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone missing a package since around Nov. 1 to contact the detective bureau at 260-668-1000, extensions 5224 or 5130, to help identify the recovered items.

Authorities thanked community members for providing tips and surveillance video. The Angola Police Department assisted in the investigation.