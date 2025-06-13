Child Stabbed in Broad Daylight by Masked Suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A midday stabbing has the Fort Wayne Police Department investigating after an 11-year-old boy was attacked by a man in a “Scream” mask.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to South Anthony Boulevard and Colonial Avenue, where the child was found with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 27-year-old Trayveon Sewel in the 4500 block of Atwood Drive. He was taken into custody without incident and faces a felony charge of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. Investigators are still working to determine the motive and relationship between Sewel and the victim. The Fort Wayne Police Department asks anyone with information or video footage to come forward.