The Fort Wayne Hamfest and Computer Expo Happened This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The two day event attracted amateur radio enthusiasts to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to share their love of amateur radio.

The event also gave hobbyist an opportunity to purchase equipment and upgrade their systems.

Organizers of the event say it is a chance to raise awareness about ham radio and the role it plays in our society while sparking new interest in the decades old hobby.

This was the 51st year for the event, sponsored by the Allen County Amateur Technical Society.