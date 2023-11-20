November 20, 2023
Ft. Wayne MarketLocal News

The Fort Wayne Hamfest and Computer Expo Happened This Weekend

by David Scheie0
a black and white photo of a knob on a stove

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The two day event attracted amateur radio enthusiasts to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to share their love of amateur radio.

The event also gave hobbyist an opportunity to purchase equipment and upgrade their systems.

Organizers of the event say it is a chance to raise awareness about ham radio and the role it plays in our society while sparking new interest in the decades old hobby.

This was the 51st year for the event, sponsored by the Allen County Amateur Technical Society.

 

Related posts

WOWO Penny Pitch Gets “Matching” Challenge

Darrin Wright

Judge rules partially against Fort Wayne over destruction of homeless’ property

Darrin Wright

Sunday Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.